ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 61,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

IX traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.51. 36,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,872. ORIX has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

