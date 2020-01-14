Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Position Increased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,034 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 4.48% of Orthopediatrics worth $35,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 258,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 85.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIDS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 125,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,867. The company has a market cap of $809.21 million, a PE ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Orthopediatrics Corp has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Orthopediatrics’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

