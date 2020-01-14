Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 575,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.39. 560,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 237,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 25.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

