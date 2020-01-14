OVCODE (OVC) Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One OVCODE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. OVCODE has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $1,134.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OVCODE has traded up 195.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.02749559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00182808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00120610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OVCODE Token Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,935,306 tokens. OVCODE’s official message board is medium.com/@ovcode. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com.

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

