Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Longbow Research raised their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC stock opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 780,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 502,115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,112,000. Natixis Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 25,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management now owns 85,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Frank Co increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 1,800,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,288,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.