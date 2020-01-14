Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 271,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 90.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 263,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 1,121.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 116,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 98,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,356. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

