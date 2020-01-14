Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.64. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $203,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.