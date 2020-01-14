Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.55.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,147 shares of company stock worth $3,610,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 181.2% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 59.3% during the second quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 379,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 141,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $538,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. Pacira Biosciences has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 147.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

