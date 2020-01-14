Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $345,731.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. First Analysis downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.98. 544,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

