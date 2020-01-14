Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Downgraded by First Analysis to Outperform

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $295.00. First Analysis’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $240.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.36. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $345,731.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,614.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,016,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,931. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,567,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $878,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 512.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $233,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,162 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,863,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13,115.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,306 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

