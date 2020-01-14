Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Raised to $55.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Palomar alerts:

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. Palomar has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. Analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,533,700.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.