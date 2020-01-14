Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 26.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817 over the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,144. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

