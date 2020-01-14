Parachute (PAR) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,076.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. Parachute has a market cap of $127,021.00 and approximately $1,076.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,918,698 tokens. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

