Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.09.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.64. 5,299,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,369. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.