Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,062 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Fiserv accounts for 1.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,891,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

