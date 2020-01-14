Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 87,717 Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 152.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. 805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

