Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Zoetis makes up 1.4% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.21. 113,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,549. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $82.26 and a 1 year high of $136.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.