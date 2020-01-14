Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Equity Lifestyle Properties accounts for 2.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after acquiring an additional 642,897 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 459,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $10,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.59. 26,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,698. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.306 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

