Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 867.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $116,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. 455,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.