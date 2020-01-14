Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.26. 4,026,655 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

