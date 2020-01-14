Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. MarketAxess makes up about 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,908. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.79 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

