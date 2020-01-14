Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises 1.6% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 387.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 163,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 129,895 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 287.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.2% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 226.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 47,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $2,301,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Shares of TQQQ traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.59. 1,307,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,895,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.