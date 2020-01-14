Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,249 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.01. 2,124,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,003,574. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $158.59 and a fifty-two week high of $220.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

