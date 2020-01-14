Paragon Advisors LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. American Water Works accounts for about 1.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 94,757 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 280,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,684,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.11. 413,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,778. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

