Paragon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Boston Scientific comprises 2.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,902.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. 21,378,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.