Paragon Price Tops $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Paragon has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $365,683.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Tidex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02393532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00183041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.