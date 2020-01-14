Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 9,300,000 shares. Currently, 29.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

PRTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. WBB Securities initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $136.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 501,177 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 279,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

