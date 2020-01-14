Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Short Interest Update

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 348,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 323,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 162,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.