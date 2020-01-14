ParkByte (PKB) Market Capitalization Hits $18,838.00

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. ParkByte has a total market cap of $18,838.00 and $2.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One ParkByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ParkByte

ParkByte (CRYPTO:PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

