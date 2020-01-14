Parkgene (GENE) Price Tops $0.0004

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Parkgene has traded up 85.7% against the dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a total market cap of $129,508.00 and $1.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03754756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00188310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00125246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

