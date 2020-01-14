Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

PSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

