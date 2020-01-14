Particl Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $21,296.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00008187 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 8,714,397 coins and its circulating supply is 9,710,397 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

