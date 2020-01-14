Patten Group Inc. Acquires 393 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.45.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,486. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.03 and a 200 day moving average of $254.57. The company has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

