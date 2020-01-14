Patten Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.49. 1,777,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

