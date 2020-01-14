Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Chubb by 688.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,903,000 after buying an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 9.6% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Chubb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.83. 754,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,952. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.09.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

