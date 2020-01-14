Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.90. 585,605 shares of the company traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.70.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

