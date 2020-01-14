Patten Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,180,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 14.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,015,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,831 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 187.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,991,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

