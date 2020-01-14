Patten Group Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.99. The stock had a trading volume of 303,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,066. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $189.69 and a one year high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.67 and its 200-day moving average is $271.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

