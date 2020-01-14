Patten Group Inc. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 3,637,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,760,000 after purchasing an additional 235,833 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,510,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,352,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,574,500. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $256.41 and a one year high of $327.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.16 and its 200-day moving average is $303.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

