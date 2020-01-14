Patten Group Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,691,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

