PAX Gold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $583,313.00 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $583,313.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,523.43 or 0.17431979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.69 or 0.05853549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025103 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034701 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00122374 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,204 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.