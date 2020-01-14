PAXEX (PAXEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 40.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. PAXEX has a market cap of $6,028.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

