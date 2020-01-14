PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $55,317.00 and $62,032.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

