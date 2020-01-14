Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 406,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,261. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,886 shares of company stock worth $9,635,872 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 31.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 36.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.