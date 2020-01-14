Paypex (PAYX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Paypex has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Paypex token can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Paypex has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $30,265.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 126.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paypex Profile

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex.

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

