PCHAIN (PI) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $374,897.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, Bilaxy and DDEX.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,797,257 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

