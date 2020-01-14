PDATA (PDATA) Tops One Day Volume of $6,108.00

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One PDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit. Over the last seven days, PDATA has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. PDATA has a market cap of $381,612.00 and approximately $6,108.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PDATA alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.03957975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00190011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PDATA Token Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,711,325 tokens. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token. PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.