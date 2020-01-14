Pearson (LON:PSON) Given New GBX 820 Price Target at UBS Group

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 692.60 ($9.11).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 611.40 ($8.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 643.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 749.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

