Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post sales of $378.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $235.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

NYSE PEB opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.