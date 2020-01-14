Peel Hunt Boosts Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Price Target to GBX 350

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

LON CAY opened at GBX 322.80 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.24 million and a PE ratio of 14.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 286.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Charles Stanley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 345.76 ($4.55).

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.